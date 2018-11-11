4-year-old superhero stops in Portland to feed the homeless

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 4-year-old boy from Alabama stopped in Portland this week to hand out free food.
Austin travels with his dad to cities across the country to give free meals to the homeless. The young hero distributes the gratis grub while wearing a cape and reminding people to show love.
“I feed the homeless and I make them smile,” Austin said. “Every superhero needs a cape.”
Austin and his dad plan to visit 10 cities as part of their campaign.
Portland was number eight on their list. The father and son visited an in-patient treatment center and handed out free burgers.
Austin says his campaign to show love means caring for people no matter what they look like.
Austin and his dad distributed 160 free meals at the treatment center this weekend. He says he plans to order more food and continue his mission.
“It’s just the right to do and everyone needs love,” Austin said.
