8-year-old survivor reaches out to tell story of gruesome attack that killed 4 people

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies shot and killed a man who they say killed four people at a house on South Barlow Rd. Near Highway 211 around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.
As family members of the victims try to piece together the motive for this gruesome attack, the family of the youngest survivor is speaking out.
Jason Grimm, his mother, and the 8-year-old survivor reached out to FOX 12 Sunday night, wanting to share the little girl’s story.
“Every time I dream at night, I can’t stop thinking about my mommy,” said 8-year-old Hailey, sitting alongside her father and grandmother. “She was the best mommy ever.”
Hailey lost her mother, Sweitzer, and her 9-month-old sister, Olivia.
“It was heart-wrenching. I was in the middle of making breakfast [Sunday] morning, and my son told me the news and I couldn’t stop crying. It’s just horrific, a horrific thing to happen, and my heart just breaks for all of the victims,” said Debi Barry, Hailey’s grandmother.
The 8-year-old says 42-year-old Mark Gago was speaking in riddles and had his hands on her neck. Shortly after, she said deputies found her.
“Then when they came in my room. He yelled, ‘No!’” said Hailey.
Investigators say that's when they shot and killed Gago.
“Police officers, if you’re watching this, thank you,” said Hailey.
Despite the heartache, Hailey wants the community to know she is going to be okay. She says her mother is now her guardian angel.
“I think I’m strong because of my mommy as an angel in heaven. I think she’s gonna be my angel,” Hailey told FOX 12. “I miss my mommy and Olivia a lot. And the last time I saw my mommy is when she said ‘I love you.’”
Grimm, Hailey’s father, tells FOX 12 she is going to be living with him in the Tacoma, Washington area and will have a lot of support while she continues to recover.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Hailey.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
