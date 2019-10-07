18-year-old University of Portland student reported missing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The University of Portland is asking for help finding a student they say is missing.
Owen Klinger is 18 years old and a first-year student at the University of Portland.
University officials say he has been reported missing by his schoolmates and family.
Klinger was last seen leaving Christie Hall on the University of Portland campus at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say it’s unusual for him to go more than a day without contacting people he knows.
Klinger is described as 6’ 1” tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and medium brown shoulder-length hair.
He was last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers and a drawstring backpack.
Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Klinger since Sunday is urged to call University of Portland Public Safety at (503) 943-7161 or the Portland Police Bureau at (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.