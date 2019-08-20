14-year-old Vancouver boy drowns at Lacamas Lake in Clark Co.

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – Police say a 14-year-old Vancouver boy drowned at Lacamas Lake Tuesday evening.
Camas police say the teenager had been jumping off a walking bridge near Lacamas Park with some friends. When they noticed he had not resurfaced, they called 911 just after 6 p.m.
Police say at first, his friends weren’t sure if he had left them behind, so officers searched the area but the teen’s bag, clothing and cellphone were found on shore nearby.
Late Tuesday, divers from Multnomah and Clark counties recovered the teen’s body from the lake. They went into the water just after 9 p.m. and located him in about 10 minutes.
A Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.
Police say the teen’s family has been notified. His identity has not been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
