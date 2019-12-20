(KPTV) - A sheriff's office in Kansas is calling a Vancouver man a hero after they say he saved a family from a burning car late Monday night.
The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office said Yevgeniy Lomakin, 29, was traveling northbound on Highway U83, just north of Selden, Kansas, at around 11:50 p.m. when he saw flames coming from the undercarriage of a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am.
Lomakin stopped when he saw no one near the vehicle. When he looked inside, the sheriff's office said he saw a woman and her three children, ages 3, 6, and 10, asleep inside the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said it was later determined that the driver, identified as Shannon Harris, of Colby, Kansas, pulled over after becoming tired. All occupants were asleep when the vehicle caught fire.
After seeing people inside, Lomakin began pounding on the windows to wake them up. Harris and her kids were safely removed from the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said Lomakin moved the family across the road and into his truck. He then drove down the road a safe distance away from the burning car and called 911.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters and deputies arrived and found the Pontiac was fully engulfed in flames, according to the sheriff's office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
"It is Good Samaritans like Lomakin that deserve to be recognized for his quick thinking, actions and heroism," said Sheridan County Sheriff Brandon Carver.
The sheriff's office said that after giving his statement to law enforcement, Lomakin ensured the family was okay. He also gave a cash donation to the family before continuing down the road.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said it would like to join Sheriff Carver in recognizing Lomakin for his heroic actions.
