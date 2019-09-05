HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A 77-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians in Hillsboro earlier this year.
Patricia Clayton, of North Plains, is facing two counts of failure to perform duties of a driver when persons are injured, according to Hillsboro police.
The crash Jan. 19 occurred near Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast 17th Avenue.
One pedestrian, identified as Marjorie Averill, of Beaverton, was killed, according to police. The other pedestrian, Timothy Mahan, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Mahan after the crash said he was walking Averill home after taking her out to dinner. It was the first time they were meeting in person after establishing a relationship online, according to Mahan.
