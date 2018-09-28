90-year-old woman punched in face in downtown Portland: 'I was out cold'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 90-year-old Portland woman punched in the face by a man who exposed himself to her in downtown Portland last week is sharing her story.
She says she showed up Friday to see the suspect in court but was surprised when she found out he was released from jail this week due to capacity issues with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
For her safety, because she says she was attacked, FOX 12 is not identifying her in this report.
34-year-old Filbert Gacinya is facing charges for indecent exposure, public indecency and assault in the fourth degree.
It was late afternoon on Sept. 17 when the woman was walking near the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street.
“He was out there dropping his pants, and displaying himself, oh yes, he was an exhibitionist," the woman said. "And he was shouting. But I was trying very hard not to pay attention to that and just walk along."
But what happened next for the woman she says is a blur.
“I don't remember a thing," she said. "I was out cold and when I woke up I was on the curb in the cement and this woman was helping me up and I said 'what happened, did I fall?' And she said ‘no, you were punched."
Her jaw was badly bruised and her hip was also injured.
Some other people who came to help the woman spotted Gacinya, who took off with police later in pursuit.
“But the trauma of it is another thing because you don't feel confident just walking down the street," the woman said. "I've never had that feeling before."
On Friday, she went to the Multnomah County Justice Center to see the man accused of assaulting her in court, but Gacinya never showed up to court.
He was released because of capacity issues at the jail.
Right now, the sheriff’s offices is down 118 beds from last years after county commissioners voted to defund some dorms at Inverness Jail.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said emergency releases are part of the “Jail Capacity Plan”, which is designed to release offenders who pose the least amount of risk to the community.
But according to court documents, under additional risk factors, the papers say Gacinya is a “danger to the community.”
For the woman who never thought she’d be attacked like this, she wishes the man accused of punching her is still in jail.
“I think really he shouldn't be out there,” she said. “A little apprehensive, a little nervous, but you can't let it keep you at home.”
Gacinya is due back in court Oct. 26.
