PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred eight years ago.
On Feb. 19, 2012, at 1:28 a.m., officers responded to a shooting outside the Grand Central Restaurant & Bowling Lounge, located at 808 Southeast Morrison Street.
30-year-old Robert Greene, who was an employee at Grand Central, was found at the scene suffering from traumatic injuries. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
An autopsy determined that Greene died of a single gunshot wound.
Police said the only suspect information provided is that the shooter is a black man.
According to police, investigators know that there were several witnesses outside at the time of the shooting. None of those witnesses have provided information.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
