PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help in solving a murder that occurred 10 years ago.
The body of Jeanine Michelle Toth, 50, was discovered on the afternoon of Sept. 8, 2009 in her apartment on the 6900 block of North Fessenden Street.
Police responded to check on Toth when her family reported she failed to show up for a Labor Day barbecue.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Toth died of multiple stab wounds.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
