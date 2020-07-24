Yelp reports massive amount of closures across its site, over 150 in Portland area

PORTLAND AREA, OR (KPTV) - In a new economic report put out by Yelp, there are some grim numbers for businesses and the food scene in the Portland, Hillsboro, and Vancouver areas.
As of July 10, 756 businesses were marked as permanently closed. Of those, 169 are restaurants and 97 retail businesses.
“I looked at the numbers hard and I was like, ‘we’re going to be losing $10,000 a month, even the best we can do,'" Nick Zukin, owner of now-closed Mi Mero Mole, said.
Zukin owned Mi Mero Mole for nine years, but said he had to shut its doors just a few weeks ago due to the pandemic.
“We were in Chinatown," Zukin said. "Chinatown depends on business office goers, tourists and people going for entertainment districts. But all three of those were killed by the pandemic."
Zukin said the hardest part of closing was having to let his long-time employees go.
“Most of our employees have been there for five years or more, and so really the hardest part was feeling like you let them down," Zukin said.
Based on Yelp's report, Zukin's restaurant was just one of the over 150 restaurants that closed.
“It’s going to get a lot bigger, a lot bigger," Zukin said. "This winter is going to be really rough because you’re not going to have any outdoor seating and it’s a slow time anyway."
Restaurant owner Kurt Huffman owns several restaurants in Portland, including Lardo. He agreed, saying he thinks the number of closures will quadruple in the winter.
“So, I think there’s going to be a lot of closures that are elective, that we’re going to choose to do because we just don’t think we’re going to survive the winter in the absence of a vaccine," Huffman said.
Huffman said it's just a matter of time before he decides to close some of his own restaurants to stay afloat.
“We would rather close down, save the money that we’re able to borrow in emergency lending from the government and wait until there’s a vaccine than to just beat our head against the wall losing money every month and then just run out," Huffman said. "We’d rather live to fight another day than to die on our sword."
Yelp said as of just two weeks ago, nearly 16,000 restaurants on its site went out of business.
