PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Looking for a way to connect with others in their neighborhood and do good, a group of women in St. Johns started a club to help prevent suicides.
According to the nonprofit, Lines for Life, there were more than 820 suicides in Oregon last year.
“We had lost someone on this bridge just recently,” Laura Bennette said.
So, when Bennette had the idea of forming a suicide prevention community group, she knew exactly where to start.
For more than 80 years the St. Johns bridge has stood tall in North Portland, a bypass connecting Linnton and St. Johns, but it also has a dark side.
Bennette said once she had plan, she put out a call for help on social media.
“It’s a really great neighborhood. Everyone wanted to be involved in it. Vision8Studio gave studio space to do the art in, I had a bunch of art supplies," she said.
Before long, the former tattoo artist got connected with about half a dozen women, pooling their money, investing their time and resources into a special project.
The women, who had never met before, created signs with messages of hope and place them on the iconic suspension bridge.
“You are loved. While there is hope there is life,” Tess Gadwa said, one of the volunteers who teamed up with Bennette.
Together they walked the green steel cable bridge carefully setting out the laminated signs.
“If we band together, we’re really powerful.”
It may seem like a small gesture but Bennette suffers from gephyrophobia or fear of bridges. She said walking out to hang the notes was a daunting task and she could not have done it without her new-found friends.
Ultimately, nothing could stop Bennette and the others from sharing this message of hope, “The world would not be a better place without you.”
“My fear of losing people is so much more than me fear of walking on the bridge, so I’ll do it again," Bennette said.
Next, the women are planning a free community workshop taught by a trained professional on how to reach out to someone contemplating suicide.
You can find more information on Gadwa’s blog, Pdxlocal.net and Gettrainedtohelp.com.
If you or a loved one are struggling and need help, please call lines for life at 800-273-8255.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.