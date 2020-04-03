TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - This can be a scary and lonely time for those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19. To let them know they're not alone, dozens of community members showed they cared Friday morning.
Car after car rolled through Bonaventure's parking lot, each decked out in brightly colored balloons, streamers, and signs saying "stay healthy" and "you are loved."
It's all to remind residents living there that they're not alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bonaventure was one of nearly a dozen stops for the caravan of around 35 cars.
Helping lead the parade in style were Samantha and Peyton. Both told FOX 12 that they wanted to take part in the parade to send a kind message.
"We're making sure the senior homes - they know we're thinking about them," said Samantha. "And that they know we hope they're staying healthy."
And their efforts did not go unnoticed - showing that a little kindness can go a long way.
The parade finished with a loop around Meridian Park Hospital.
The organizer told FOX 12 that this was not only to lift people's spirits, but to show medical staff at the hospital that they're greatly appreciated.
