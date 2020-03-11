PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – We’ve been getting a lot of questions from you about how the flu compares to COVID-19, so we spoke with an expert to break down the similarities and differences between the two.
For weeks now, the coverage and conversation around COVID-19 has been exploding – much more than we’d see for a typical flu year.
“Part of the reason we’re seeing such a difference response is because this is a new virus and there’s a lot we’re still learning about how it spreads, who is most impacted by it,” explained Lisa Ferguson, the communicable disease manager for the Multnomah County Health Department. “Our response is different because we don’t have some of the tools that we have during a typical flu season like vaccination or medications.”
That’s an important point.
There is a vaccine for the flu and medications like Tamiflu that can help people who do become sick, but nothing like that exists for COVID-19.
Plus, while the flu strain may change a little year to year, Ferguson said people build up some natural immunities to it over time.
Again, that’s not the case for COVID-19.
“Certain strains of the flu, people might have some immunity if people were exposed to a similar strain when they were younger,” Ferguson said.
However, there are a number of similarities between the two.
For instance, they are both viruses that can cause viral pneumonia, and are transmitted through droplets from sneezes or coughs.
In addition, certain populations are more at-risk. For both flu and COVID-19, that includes seniors and those with underlying health conditions.
But children are not as at-risk for COVID-19 as they are for the flu.
“We would like people to take flu seriously every year, we do promote flu vaccination, so I think it’s important to consider the flu something that can cause severe illness,” Ferguson added.
When it comes to the decisions to limit public gatherings or close schools in some places, Ferguson said:
“The reason you’re seeing some of those measures is we know if this spreads quite widely there could be some strain on the health system for people who do become more sick and need to seek care. It’s also a way to try and slow the spread of the illness so it spreads out over time and the health systems have more ability to respond in the way they need to.”
For now, it’s difficult to accurately compare the mortality rates between the flu and COVID-19, because of how tests are conducted for the two viruses.
Tests for the flu are widely available at any doctor’s office or clinic, while only the sickest people or those with complications or known exposure are generally tested for COVID-19, which leads to a higher perceived mortality rate.
Those numbers are likely to change as more widespread testing becomes available.
For now, health experts are still learning about COVID-19 with each passing day and every new case, and the guidance they issue to the public may continue to change as more information comes in.
“We’re learning more quickly,” Ferguson said. “We’ll be able to apply the same things we do with flu and then we’ll all be looking for a time when we have a vaccine for COVID-19 as well.”
But for now – get your flu shot.
It won’t protect you against COVID-19, but it is still flu season after all. Getting the vaccine can reduce the severity of symptoms if you do get the flu, and it can help your doctor pinpoint the cause of your illness if you do get sick.
Plus, Ferguson said, it can keep people out of hospitals and clinics at a time when the healthcare system is under stress.
