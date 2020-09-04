PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For 100 straight days of protests in Portland, there has been powerful movements and demonstrations, but also some acts of violence.
Najee Gow, who is part of the Black Lives Matter movement said the message is being diluted by the violence. He said he wants people to remain peaceful when they protest.
“We gotta remind the public that we’re founded in 2013 and we are a peaceful movement that is looking to reform the police department. We’re not looking to abolish, we said reform the police department,” Gow said.
He said more specifically, the Black Lives Matter movement wants police to have more hours of training before going full time on the job and to have social workers respond to calls that deal with mental health and homelessness.
“What Black Lives Matter is, is a reckoning to America. It’s saying hey we want the same opportunities as you. We are not looking for handouts but we’re looking for our rights to be equal as yours,” he said. “We’re looking for the violence to stop. For the killing of our children to stop.”
Gow said multiple times he wants everyone to know and understand that the movement is peaceful protest and condemns violence.
“I want to remind those that come out to violently protest and violently destroy, this is not battlefield, this is not call of duty, this is our lives,” he said. “As soon as you pick up an egg or a bottle then you’re not part of the movement.”
He said there is a small group causing damage and wants to clarify that they are not part of Black Lives Matter and are mostly white.
“We’re calling out the violence when we see it and when we see it happen,” Gow said. “You can’t claim Black Lives Matter and destroy at the same time. Like how do our lives matter when you’re destroying and oppressing us?”
He said people need to understand that the Black Lives Matter movement is here protesting for peace and equality.
“We have to show America that hey they are actually being oppressed so as soon as you pick up a bottle, you pick up an egg yeah you are not part of our movement. You are not part of our movement,” Gow said.
