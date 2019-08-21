PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man violating a restraining order set his RV on fire before witnesses say he was tackled and arrested by police.
The incident occurred near Southeast 37th and Mill Street Wednesday afternoon and was caught on video, which shows fast-moving flames and thick black smoke.
Kat West, a neighbor, says the incident occurred in front of her house.
“You could feel the heat … that’s when the windows exploded out of the RV,” West said. “It’s been in the neighborhood off and on for about the last year.”
Witness says man was tackled by police after lighting his RV on fire in SE Portland. @PortlandPolice say the arrest was related to a restraining order violation. #Fox12 #Portland @PDXFire #News #fire #pdxalerts pic.twitter.com/0BrdQ1F1To— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) August 21, 2019
West said at one point, the RV after it was parked in front of her house Wednesday was surrounded by police.
“About three officers in patrol cars showed up, blocked it in … there was a little bit of a standoff,” West said. “A woman came up who knew the man in the RV, she was talking with him and all of a sudden, she yells, ‘he set it on fire, he set it on fire’, and she runs away.”
Soon after, in all the chaos, West says the driver finally got out of the RV and ran away from the flames. Police tackled him about 10 seconds later, according to West.
West says officers rushed to the RV with fire extinguishers but had to retreat because they thought there could be an accelerant in the flames. Firefighters arrived soon after and extinguished the fire.
“It was very, very scary how quickly it went up,” West said. “I’m just happy no one got hurt and none of the houses caught on fire.”
Police did not confirm the identity of the man Wednesday night or say what changes he’s facing.
