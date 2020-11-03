CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon leaders made a final push Tuesday morning for voters to return their ballots ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline.
The clock is ticking -- voters have just hours left to make sure their voices are heard in the 2020 Election.
"I think every election is important, and just seeking to love our neighbor and trying to it make a more just and peaceful and well-ordered society," said Jeff Lacine, a voter in Clackamas County.
One of the big races on the Oregon ballot is who will be the next Secretary of State.
FOX 12 spoke with two of the candidates on Tuesday - Democratic Senator Shemia Fagan and Republican Senator Kim Thatcher.
Sen. Fagan dropped off her ballot Tuesday morning with the help of her kids.
Afterwards, Sen. Fagan spoke about Oregon's vote-by-mail system and how it's a model for other states.
"In Oregon, we know that at 8 p.m. tonight, we take a collective breath because we know that we are going to know some results of some races tonight, and we won't know the results of others and we're used to that and we need to lead for the nation and show that collective breath, that's it's most important not that we get the results quickly, but that we get them right," Sen. Fagan said.
Sen. Thatcher told FOX 12 that she got her ballot in early, dropping it off at a ballot box last week.
"I also helped turn in other people's ballots - family members who said 'hey, would you do this for me.' I'm like, 'yes, I'm motivated to do so, yes absolutely,'" said Sen. Thatcher.
As Oregon inches closer to the deadline, Sen. Thatcher wants voters to know now is the time to get your voice heard.
"This is the day everybody can be equal. Everybody has a say - doesn't matter where you live, what you look like - you have a vote," said Sen. Thatcher.
Again, Oregon and Washington voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to return their ballots to an official drop box site. Voters in Washington must have their ballot postmarked by Tuesday.
Drop Box Locations:
Fagan is in bed with all the other crooked politicians who have ruined Oregon. Keep voting for liberals and you will ensure Oregon's demise.
