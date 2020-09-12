ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - People in Clackamas County have posted signs threatening looters in fire zones.
Clackamas County has been devastated by the Riverside Fire, with all county residents under some sort of evacuation level this week.
Towns including Estacada and Colton remained under Level 3 evacuation orders – meaning “go now” – on Saturday.
In those towns, people posted signs threatening possible looters and arsonists. Some signs say, “Looters will be shot” and “Home and Armed U loot we shoot.”
Clackamas County deputies confirmed Saturday they have made two theft-related arrests in the fire zones, one in Mulino and another in the eastern portion of the county.
A huge concern over the last 24 hours: looters. Take a look at these strongly worded signs... We talked to people about protecting their properties and what they’re most worried about right now. Story tonight at 8PM on @fox12oregon. https://t.co/p4B3nX3j02— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 12, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
We need these people in Portland during the riots. Things would quiet down in short order if a few dozen or more protesters were shot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.