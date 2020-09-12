‘You loot we shoot’: Signs in Clackamas Co. threaten looters in fire zones

Image of sign in Clackamas County fire zone (KPTV)

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - People in Clackamas County have posted signs threatening looters in fire zones.

Clackamas County has been devastated by the Riverside Fire, with all county residents under some sort of evacuation level this week.

Towns including Estacada and Colton remained under Level 3 evacuation orders – meaning “go now” – on Saturday.

In those towns, people posted signs threatening possible looters and arsonists. Some signs say, “Looters will be shot” and “Home and Armed U loot we shoot.”

Images: Signs in Clackamas Co. threaten looters in fire zones

1 of 7

Clackamas County deputies confirmed Saturday they have made two theft-related arrests in the fire zones, one in Mulino and another in the eastern portion of the county. 

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Toothache
Toothache

We need these people in Portland during the riots. Things would quiet down in short order if a few dozen or more protesters were shot.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.