You need a nap: Oregon doctor on handling your anxiety

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A doctor at Providence Health offered tips on Thursday to help people dealing with the stressors of the election, the COVID-19, and everyday life.
Doctor Ken Weizer says social media and the 24-hour news cycle can cause anxiety and produce bad habits for some people, taking a toll on their health.
"The eating, the sleeping, the obsessive phone stuff, those are behaviors that slowly creep in, so you have to slowly creep in different behaviors," Weizer said.
But kicking the habit isn't as easy as going cold turkey.
"It's like sugar almost, there's no nutrition, but you can't stop, it's like a drug," Weizer said.
So, what can you do? Scheduling something else, including breathing exercises, walking or even a nap, can help.
"You have to say, 'I'm doing it from this time to this time,' and then doing it," Weizer said.
According to Weizer, these activities will help you focus on your health.
"When things are raining and pouring, you need an umbrella," Weizer said. "Uncertainty is always uncertain and we're certain there's gonna be more uncertainty ... you have yourself and your mind and your heart—there's certainty in that."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
