KLAMATH FALLS, OR (KPTV) – After winning $100,000, Ken Ronningen, of Chiloquin, is hoping to catch another big prize on the Oregon coast.
Ronningen and his wife, Ramona, went fishing first thing after collecting their Oregon lottery winnings in Salem.
Ronningen bought his winning Scratch-it ticket at the Albertson’s grocery store in Klamath Falls. He said he like to play games with big top prizes, which is why he usually buys $20 games –but that day, Albertson’s was out.
“Since there weren’t any $20 tickets, I decided I’d get two $10 tickets,” Ronningen said.
Ronningen bought two $10 Golden Key Scratch-its, wining the game’s top prize of $100,000. Ronningen said when he showed his wife, she thought he had won $1,000.
“I said, ‘look closer’ and she said, ‘you won $100,000?!’” Ronningen said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
