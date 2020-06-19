Young activists in Portland make signs, march on Juneteenth

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s a day to celebrate freedom: June 19, or Juneteenth, commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States.
It is also a somber reminder that even when the Emancipation Proclamation was law, freedom wasn’t for everyone.
People all across Portland came together Friday for a community arts event and children’s march organized by Don’t Shoot PDX.
“Adults aren’t the only people who have to go through racism, and adults aren’t the only people who have voices about racism,” said Nia Colloway, a young activist.
The Black community says Juneteenth is a day they’ve been celebrating, and it’s time their neighbors engage in this conversation.
“I am just excited to see our future ready to engage in truth,” said Demetri Hester, a grandmother at the gathering. “We’re fighting for their future. We’re blessed to see this day that we’re actually free! We’re actually free.”
It was an educational opportunity for kids, and a chance to make their own signs and march in power.
“I think that there is, sadly, a historical whitewashing of black movements. And Juneteenth has been celebrated by Black people in this country for a very long time, and the fact that White people are just waking up to it is long overdue,” said Jade Fox, who was celebrating with her children at the event. “Getting a sense of activism and collective movement, I think, can change a child’s life.”
Activists say there is still a long ways to go in terms of reform, but this Juneteenth looks a little different as it’s being acknowledged by people of all colors and feels more like a day of unity than ever before.
