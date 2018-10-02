PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a young child and an adult were hit by a van while crossing a street in southeast Portland Tuesday.
According to officers, the crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. near the 800 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue.
The child and the adult suffered critical life-threatening injuries, according to police, and were transported to an area hospital.
The driver of the van remained on scene after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation, according to officers. The driver was not hurt.
Southeast 122nd Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions between Southeast Stark Street and Southeast Main Street Tuesday while Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division officers responded.
Officers continue to investigate. The bureau says no additional information is available for release.
Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
