Young child, adult rescued from Columbia River

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A young child and an adult were rescued from the Columbia River Wednesday after getting caught in the river’s current, according to Vancouver police.
The child fell into the water at Marine Park in Vancouver and began struggling, so an adult jumped in to help, police say. The child and the adult were caught in the river’s current and pulled downstream.
A Multnomah County Marion Patrol crew plucked the pair from the water and transported them back to Marine Park on Southeast Columbia Way, where they were evaluated by medics, police say.
.@VancouverPDUSA say a young child fell into the water at Marine Park this afternoon. When an adult jumped in to save them, they both got swept out by this strong current. Thankfully, a quick-responding Multnomah Co marine patrol crew rescued the pair. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/2G9sTswCHe— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 25, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.