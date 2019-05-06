VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A child was seriously hurt after falling from a second-story window Monday afternoon, the Vancouver Fire Department says.
The 23-month old girl fell from the window of a home in the 5200 block of 121st Avenue around 3:30 p.m. in an area known as the One Lake Place Condominiums.
Vancouver fire officials confirm the girl fell from the window and landed on concrete. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No additional details were immediately available for release.
DEVELOPING: Vancouver firefighters tell me a 23-month-old fell out of a second story window onto concrete around 3:30 this afternoon at the One Lake Place Apartments. That little girl is now fighting for her life, fire officials say. @fox12oregon— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) May 6, 2019
