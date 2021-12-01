LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators have identified the young girl whose remains were found near a rest area in Lincoln County last year, and the child's mother and the mother's girlfriend have been arrested, according to Oregon State Police.

On Dec. 10, 2020, the remains were found at the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor. OSP says the remains were found inside a duffle bag that had been concealed in the forest. Based on the condition of the remains, OSP believed the child had likely been dead for at least 30 days before being found.

DNA samples from the remains were collected and tested by Parabon Nano Labs. OSP says Parabon Nano Labs notified investigators on Oct. 4 that they had positively identified the remains.

OSP says the child was identified as Haley Mae Coblentz, who was 9 years old at the time of her death. She was born in Colorado, but was living with her mother and mother's girlfriend in multiple places in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest since 2015.

According to the sheriff's office, Coblentz was not reported as a missing person at the time of her death.

With help from Detroit FBI, OSP investigators located Coblentz's mother, 29-year-old Shawna Browning, and her girlfriend, 34-year-old Lauren Harrison, in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday. OSP said investigators arrested Browning and Harrison and served a search warrant on their vehicle and hotel room.

Browning and Harrison are both being charged with aggravated murder. They were booked into jail in Wayne County, Michigan and are being held without bail.

No additional details about the investigation have been released by OSP at this time.