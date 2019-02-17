WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 27-year-old man whose car hit a tree Friday in the Bethany neighborhood has died.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening that Zachary Benjamin of Hillsboro was the victim.
On Friday, deputies responded to a crash at Northwest Bronson Road and Northwest Roseburg Terrace. A witness told deputies that they had seen the car leave the roadway and crash into a tree.
Benjamin was extricated from the car and taken to a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He died Sunday while hospitalized.
His family told FOX 12 he was leaving work Friday when he crashed and he leaves behind a baby boy.
"It was devastating for us. We don’t know the exact cause. It was just an unfortunate accident. It was nothing that we would expect," said Benjamin's sister, Tawni Boedeker.
Investigators do not believe weather was a factor, and they also do not think Benjamin was speeding or impaired. They told FOX 12 he was not wearing his seat belt.
"It's kinda hard to imagine he's gone," said Benjamin's younger brother, Joshua Benjamin. "Just because he’s always been there. It still feels like he’s here even though he's not."
Boedeker said her brother donated his organs. It was important for him to do that, she said, because Benjamin's 14-month-old son, Axel, is going to eventually need a kidney donation of his own.
"He loved Axel more than anything. And it’s bittersweet for us because we’re so happy that we have Axel that he can live through, but it's also sad because Axel now has to grow up never knowing his dad," Boedeker said. "He’ll only have to hear the memories that we can give him."
If you'd like to help Benjamin's family, Boedeker set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his funeral services and to also help his girlfriend, and son.
Deputies said Sunday's tragic ending to Friday's crash is a good reminder for people to always wear their seat belts. They also said, even though we've seen nice weather lately, drivers should never take their eyes off the road.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
