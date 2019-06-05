PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s the moment the young marchers have been waiting for: The 2019 Fred Meyer Junior Parade.
The Rose Festival tradition is set to hit to the streets of northeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon.
Hundreds of smiling kids from all over the region will be dressed up, playing instruments and having a great time as part of the annual event.
The parade will be shown live on FOX 12 PLUS, KPTV.com and the FOX 12 app at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Full coverage can be found at kptv.com/rosefestival.
People are already lining up for the Fred Meyer Jr Parade! Live coverage on Fox 12 Plus! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5wBFk7egIo— Pete Ferryman (@PeteFerryman) June 5, 2019
The Starlight Parade kicked off the Rose Festival parade season on Saturday night in downtown Portland.
WATCH: The 2019 Starlight Parade
Next up is the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, the prized centerpiece of the Rose Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8. That parade starts at the Memorial Coliseum.
