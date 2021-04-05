BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Some students in Oregon's third largest school district returned to their classrooms on Monday.
The Beaverton School District began a two-week process of getting students back by allowing students in Pre-K through 2nd grade into their classrooms first.
District officials told FOX 12 only half of all elementary school students are returning to in-person learning this school year. Th district surveyed parents and found families were split 50/50 among those who favored coming back for hybrid learning and those who preferred to keep their kids distance learning from home full-time.
The district allowed families to choose.
The slow, partial return to school may make it easier for teachers and staff to keep kids health and safe following COVID-19 protocols.
"I think they've done a really good job trying to keep that distance, but still they do like air hugs and air high-fives and stuff like that," said Rachel Price, whose daughter - Trillian - is a kindergartner at Beaver Acres.
"She was extremely excited, happy to go there and see people and see other kids," dad Jeremy Price said.
"She was up before 7 this morning, like dressed and had her teeth brushed, and she was just ready to go," Rachel added.
Trillian's parents say the school has done a good job in terms of setting up health guidelines but also in terms of welcoming their daughter.
"I think they’ve done a really good job. She got to tour her classroom last week - one kid at a time for 10 minutes with the teacher, so she got to see where her desk was," Rachel said.
The older elementary school students in 3rd through 5th grade will return to class next Monday, while middle and high school students will be back in the next two weeks.
For more information about the district's return to in-person learning plan, click here.
