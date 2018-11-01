Your Vote: What to know about Portland's Clean Energy Initiative

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With just five days to go until the November election, it’s crunch time to get those ballot in. If you’re dragging your feet, there’s a hot-ticket item to pay attention to in you live in Portland: Measure 26-201 – also called the Clean Energy Initiative.
Natalie Taylor told FOX 12 she already cast her ballot, and admitted deciding on the measure wasn’t easy.
“It was a little bit hard to parse what they were all saying, but ultimately I decided to vote yes because a bunch of organizations that I trust endorsed voting yes,” Taylor said. “My partner voted no on the measure based on his own research.”
Hashing out exactly who would pay and who would directly benefit is tough, but in a nutshell, Portland retailers who do more than one billion dollars in business globally and bring in at least $500,000 in Portland would be taxed one percent on gross revenue.
The sales of groceries, medicines and healthcare services would be excluded.
The money would be collected by the city and divided among causes like clean energy projects and clean-energy job training for disadvantaged workers.
“For an opportunity to make sure that the red-lined communities–that those who are affected the most by climate change and environmental injustice -- get a chance to sit at the table and take part in the fruit, (that) really, really sparked something in me,” said E.D. Mondaine, chief petitioner of Measure 26-201 and president of the Portland chapter of the NAACP.
Supporters of the measure said big businesses owe it to Portlanders to contribute more to clean energy goals.
But opponents said the measure will only hurt everyone in the end, including small businesses and even those marginalized that the initiative set out to help.
“It is a gross-receipts tax that will be put on companies, who will passing on this tax directly to consumers,” Portland Business Alliance President and CEO Andrew Hoan said. “Everyday goods -- school supplies, clothing, home goods–they’re all going to be more expensive.”
So how many businesses would be impacted up front?
Even the city of Portland’s Revenue Division said that’s a tough call. In June of last year, the city analyzed a previous draft of the measure -- reporting that just 116 businesses would certainly pay the tax and another 732 would be liable on a case-by-case basis.
On Thursday, Portland-area faith leaders, including Mondaine, said they tried delivering a letter to the Portland Business Alliance asking them to reverse course and support the measure. The faith leaders said they were locked out of the building and asked by security to leave.
In response, the Portland Business Alliance said it wasn’t told about any sort of meeting or event in its building and wanted to make sure staff members were safe.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.