Youth recovery center affidavits depict culture of unreported sexual assaults, abuse

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – New details are emerging of what allegedly happened at a youth recovery center in Brush Prairie, that was served six search warrants Tuesday.
FOX 12 was there as police raided Daybreak Youth Services Facility as part of an ongoing investigation into unlawful sexual contact allegations.
FOX 12 obtained those affidavits related to six separate cases.
The documents depict a facility that had multiple alleged sexual assaults and a pattern of those cases going unreported.
According to documents, one employee even told a sergeant she couldn’t talk about how bad things were at the facility because she was afraid she’d lose her job.
In court documents, a sergeant with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “Daybreak Youth Services facility and its respected members failed to report crimes against youth, specifically ‘abuse’ and ‘neglect’ as defined per law.”
According to the affidavits, in April 2018, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly given a combination of Melatonin and Benadryl that would cause him to be in a deep sleep.
He claims he was sexually assaulted by roommates while he slept.
The affidavit says staff allegedly moved the victim out of the room but did nothing more and it went unreported to police.
In May 2018, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted in the bathroom.
Court documents say the victim claims he was repeatedly bullied and even told his mom he was afraid he was going to be assaulted, especially in the bathrooms where there were no cameras.
He says a staff member was supposed to be present but most of the time residents of Daybreak would be in there alone.
He claims he was in the shower one day when “the group of teens approached him and began hitting him.”
He says he was going in and out of consciousness and then he was sexually assaulted.
In another case in January 2018, an employee allegedly saw another employee on surveillance take her shirt off and had one of the teen clients massaging her in what was believed to be a sexual nature.
Court documents also describe a culture where staff were told they were not supposed to report incidents to law enforcement, unless the victim wanted it reported.
They were told not to call 911 unless it was life or death.
They allege several employees quit because of concerns for the safety of children and staff. And those weren’t all of the claims.
In those documents FOX 12 also found in one instance in February 2018 where a resident tried to hang himself, but it also went unreported.
Documents show the concern of a sergeant who says attempted strangulated victims need urgent medical attention and 911 was never called.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking any current or former Daybreak employees, clients or parents/guardians who have information relevant to the investigation to contact the department.
