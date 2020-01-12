Youth soccer shed a total loss after fire in Albany

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – A shed in Albany belonging to a youth soccer organization was destroyed in a fire early Sunday.
The Albany Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Timber Linn Memorial Park just before 4:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found an American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) shed and a City of Albany Parks and Recreation storage structure on fire.
Crews extinguished the fires just after 4:50 a.m. No firefighters were injured.
Firefighters say the AYSO shed is a total loss. The shed and its contents are valued at about $7,000. The organization has insurance but is not sure what will be covered.
A garage and shipping container that contained city athletic field and park maintenance equipment were damaged. Officials estimate the damage at more than $10,000.
Fire investigators are examining evidence at the scene.
Anyone who was in the area of Price Road or Blue Ox Drive Southeast between midnight and 4 a.m. and saw people or vehicles near the Timber Linn parking lot is asked to contact Fire Marshal Lora Ratcliff at 541-917-7700.
