HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – This is a busy time of year for youth sports. Several tournaments from soccer to baseball set to take place in the metro area this weekend.
Empty baseball fields might be staying empty this weekend. Sure to roast in triple digit temperatures with or without teams playing on top of them.
“We don’t run these tournaments to put these kids out in unsafe conditions,” Drew Reiners, West Coast Premier Tournaments President, said. “It’s just not what we do.”
Reiners cancelled the Oregon State Championships Thursday. It’s one of their bigger youth baseball tournaments, with more than 100 teams.
“Seventy-five percent of it has been support,” Reiners said. “I've had a couple random moms and dads even find my email on the website and send a note saying thank you.”
The umpires that would've been officiating the games, also grateful.
“A lot of us wear non-breathable gear, long pants,” Rob Weir with the western regional umpires association said. “I myself, I wear tights underneath my shin guards because they rub on it.”
Weir said officials started pulling out of their games earlier this week with forecasted temperatures continuing to rise. Umpires can be out on the field for up to 14 hours a day during these tournaments.
“They may not get much of a break if a game goes long or right to the time because they’ve got the next game that’s on the schedule,” Weir said. “So a lot of these guys aren’t getting time to get out of the sun and even just relax.”
Weir also told FOX 12 studies have shown surface temperatures, especially on turf fields, can be 40-plus degrees higher than the air temperature.
“Guys will pass out on the field,” Weir said.
Not all events are cancelling. The organizers of the adidas Clash at the Border soccer tournament, taking place in Portland and Vancouver starting Friday, are carrying on with some adjustments.
The director told FOX 12 they're shortening the lengths of the halves they play to 25 or 30 minutes, instead of 45, depending on the age group, taking water breaks each half, moving as many games off turf and onto grass as they could and cancelling all Saturday afternoon games.
