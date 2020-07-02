PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Zach Collins will join the Trail Blazers as the team heads to Florida for the tournament-style championships at the end of the month.
The power forward dislocated his left shoulder while going for a rebound against the Dallas Mavericks in October last year.
Collins ended up needing surgery and several months of recovery time, so the NBA hiatus has turned into a bit of a blessing for him, giving him time to heal. Now, Collins says he’s ready to hit the hardwood again without any limitations when the season resumes on July 30.
“This coronavirus is a part of our lives, not just NBA players, but everybody's lives,” Collins said. ‘But at some point, we have to get back to life. I think this is a step in that direction, and I think that is good for us. Huge for the world.”
The NBA restart will take place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando. The Blazers are set to restart on July 31 against Memphis.
