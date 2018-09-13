Zigzag restaurant on alert during cougar search

ZIGZAG, OR (KPTV) - While the cougar that killed Diana Bober is still on the loose in Zigzag, the surrounding community is on alert.
Rick Exley owns Barlow Trail Roadhouse, a restaurant about half a mile up the highway from the search area.
He says cougar sightings happen all the time around here but, usually, the cougars mind their own business and go on their way. So, he said, this recent attack was surprising.
Even so, workers at the restaurant are going about business as usual, just looking out for each other.
“A little bit of fear," Exley said. "I’ve always been one at the end of the night, although we close at 9 o’clock, to make sure that servers, bartenders get to their cars safely, so I’m always watching for that,” said.
Exley said he’s too busy running the restaurant to go hiking. But he knows a lot of the locals carry concealed weapons when they hike, just in case of a run-in.
Exley said the restaurant gets a lot of hikers coming in to eat but this is a slower time of year between summer and ski season.
