PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Real estate giant Zillow wants to buy your home.
Zillow launched Zillow Offers in the Portland metro area on Monday, which allows users to request a cash offer from Zillow for their home.
Portland is the 12th market where Zillow now directly buys homes.
Zillow said it can all be done with a few clicks of a mouse or a few taps of a phone screen.
Zillow will be partnering initially with Knipe Realty out of Portland.
Jeff Knipe said prospective sellers will be able to go to Zillow’s website, enter their address, answer a few questions and get a free cash offer, with no obligations, within 48 hours.
If the offer is accepted, the sale immediately goes to closing, with a closing date chosen by the seller.
“I think that the whole process of selling a house is stressful. And we're hoping to streamline that and make it a little bit easier. It's not going to work for everybody. It's not going to be a perfect fix for everybody, but I think it does create options,” Knipe said.
It’s not yet clear what impact Zillow Offers will have on the local or national real estate markets, but there are some concerns.
A local economist, for instance, suggested Zillow’s model could be a threat to local real estate agents, who could see Zillow capturing a larger piece of the market.
He also pointed out that the algorithm Zillow uses to generate offers could make mistakes, which could result in sellers accepting lower prices for their homes than they might get elsewhere.
He said that algorithms are generally reliable in a stable market, but they are potentially prone to miss shifts or downturns.
Zillow Offers first launched in Phoenix last April.
