PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Virtual meetings are becoming a critical part of our lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from work conferences to online chats.
Now, the FBI is warning that hackers are disrupting meetings, and in some instances, posting X-rated or hate-filled images.
The FBI is sounding the alarm on a disturbing trend called “Zoom-bombing”, named after the popular teleconference app. Hackers are reportedly breaking into virtual meetings or school lessons, shouting profanities, posting obscene photos, or stealing personal information.
“There’s bored people invading Zoom meetings corporate zoom meetings by just … nowhere for them to go except for online,” Bryan Seely, a cybersecurity expert, said.
The FBI says there are things you can do to protect yourself, including making sure that your meetings are not public and requiring a password. They also say to not share a link to a public forum, like social media–instead, send the link directly. As well, they say to change screen sharing to host-only so images can’t pop up.
If anything goes wrong, make sure to end the meeting fast to avoid hackers from getting continued access to your meeting. Then, you can report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.
