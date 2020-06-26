FOX 12 Oregon and FOX 12 PLUS will transition to ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGen TV. According to the FCC, people who watch free over-the-air television with an antenna will need to rescan their TV set each time a station moves to continue receiving the local channel. It's the same scan that you did to find your local channels when you set up your TV or converter box for the first time. Except in rare circumstances, no new equipment or services are required. Subscribers to cable or satellite TV do not need to rescan. Service providers will do it for you.
The actual channel number on your TV will not change. This is being done to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services.
For more information, go to fcc.gov/rescan or nab.org/innovation/nextgentv.asp. You can also email pat.shearer@kptv.com.
