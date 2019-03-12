PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Community members against a proposed I-5 expansion are rallying in northeast Portland Tuesday afternoon.
The community members were at a public Oregon Department of Transportation meeting at the Oregon Convention Center.
An open house began at 5:30 p.m.
Opponents said the $500 million freeway expansion project would widen I-5 into the backyard of Harriet Tubman Middle School and would be disastrous for our state's climate change goals.
"Freeway expansion is climate denialism. Forty percent of Oregon's carbon emission comes from transportation, and spending half a billion dollars on new freeway when we have 11 years to solve climate change is intergenerational theft," Aaron Brown with No More Freeways Coalition said.
ODOT said the project would include safety and seismic improvements, upgraded bridges and new bicycle and pedestrian crossings.
They said it would also reduce crashes and saved drivers about two-and-a-half million hours of delay each year
