Off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's detective killed after helping a person cross the street

An off-duty Los Angeles Sheriffís Detective was died after she was struck by a car after assisting a pedestrian cross the road Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a Sunday night press conference. Detective Amber Leist, 41, was off duty and driving at approximately 11:05 a.m. PST when she noticed a pedestrian crossing the road had fallen. She got out of her vehicle to assist the pedestrian and was struck by another vehicle as she crossed the street to get back to her car, according to Villanueva. She was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, Villanueva said.