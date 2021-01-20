PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority updated COVID-19 data on Wednesday, along with the number of vaccinations being administered in Oregon.
There were 704 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus reported Wednesday in Oregon, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 135,142.
OHA also reported 24 additional deaths have been connected to COVID-19 in Oregon on Wednesday. Those deaths were:
- An 80-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Jan.10 and died on Jan.15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan.12 at St. Charles hospital in Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 47-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Jan.16 at St. Charles hospital in Bend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 15 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 88-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 17 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on Jan. 18 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 7 and died on Jan. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 99-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 7 and died on Jan. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 61-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 71-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 17 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 99-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Dec. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 64-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Jan. 17 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Jan. 14 at Santiam Memorial Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 17 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on Jan. 8 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 62-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on Jan. 9 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 82-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 30 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Washington County who died on Dec. 12 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 85-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Jan. 14 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
The cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker (3)
- Benton (21)
- Clackamas (36)
- Clatsop (6)
- Coos (12)
- Crook (7)
- Deschutes (38)
- Douglas (17)
- Harney (3)
- Hood River (6)
- Jackson (38)
- Jefferson (7)
- Josephine (15)
- Klamath (16)
- Lake (4)
- Lane (53)
- Lincoln (4)
- Linn (26)
- Malheur (29)
- Marion (83)
- Morrow (4)
- Multnomah (99)
- Polk (22)
- Tillamook (2)
- Umatilla (53)
- Union (7)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (6)
- Washington (60)
- Yamhill (26)
On Wednesday, there were 336 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, up eight patients from the previous day. Of those, 90 were in ICU beds, which was two fewer than Tuesday.
OHA also reported Tuesday that the average number of vaccines administered daily in Oregon over the past seven days is 12,420.
- Jan. 13, 14,533
- Jan. 14: 13,836
- Jan. 15: 14,759
- Jan. 16: 15,094
- Jan. 17: 9,513
- Jan. 18: 5,511
- Jan. 19: 13,694
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 238,760 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
To date, 436,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
