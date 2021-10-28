BEND, Ore. (KPTV) – Winter travelers plan accordingly: the Oregon Department of Transportation will close the entire Old McKenzie Pass Highway, OR-242, for the winter and snow season beginning Nov. 1.

The highway, part of a scenic byway beginning at the junction with Oregon 126 near the Mckenzie Bridge and ending at the junction with U.S. Highway 20 and Oregon 126 in Sisters, is being closed by ODOT due to safety concerns.

ODOT warns those choosing to use the highway to do so at their own risk as once the closure happens, the road isn’t maintained until reopening even though it will be used by service vehicles.

In addition to potentially dangerous conditions, ODOT says cell service is incredibly limited to call for assistance should it be needed.

The west side of McKenzie Pass Highway closed on Oct. 19. ODOT’s records indicate that the earliest closure of the Old McKenzie Pass Highway occurred on Oct. 18, 1996. The latest closure happened on Jan. 10, 1939.