GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) – After a one-year hiatus, a popular fall event is back in full swing, complete with an upcoming drop of a massive pumpkin to its smashing end.
Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, is holding its Harvest Festival from now until Oct. 30.
The seasonal family-friendly fun includes more than 25 activities, such as mazes, farm animal petting, apple cannon and several rides. Many delicious delights are also available, such as cider and doughnuts.
The farm, of course, has a pumpkin patch but it also taking it up a notch with the Giant Pumpkin Drop happening Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.
Learn more at BaumanFarms.com.