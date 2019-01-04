On the Go with Joe at Cornerstone Calisthenics

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – If you’re looking to get into calisthenics for your New Year’s exercise resolution, there’s a place for you to check out in Wilsonville.
Cornerstone Calisthenics recently opened and is located at 29890 SW Town Center Loop West. Suite B.
You won’t find any treadmills or other machines: at this gym the focus is on body weight movements.
At Cornerstone Calisthenics, it’s a space to do squats, push-ups, pull-ups and more.
Learn more about Cornerstone Calisthenics on its Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.