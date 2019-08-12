PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
At around 3:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
Police said one driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver remained at the scene.
Police said the injured driver later died at the hospital.
The Major Crash Team has responded to assist with the investigation.
Southeast Division was closed in both directions from Southeast 111th Avenue to 117th Avenue until just after 8:30 a.m. Southeast 112th was also closed one block north and south of SE Division.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.