WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and five other people were injured in a crash involving two cars Saturday evening.
Cornelius Fire tweeted saying Tualatin Valley Highway was closed between 331st and 345th Avenue.
Crews also said a Life Flight helicopter was enroute to the scene, but they were also transporting people by ground.
Deputies later reported that one woman had died in the crash.
