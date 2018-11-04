CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One person died and three others were injured in a serious crash involving a semi truck on Highway 212 in Damascus Sunday morning.
According to Clackamas Fire, firefighters responded to the crash in the 18000 block of Highway 212 at 8 a.m. and closed the highway at the Rock Creek Junction and Sunnyside Road.
The crash involved a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.
Three people had to be extricated by fire crews and they were freed by 9 a.m.
Sadly, one person in the passenger vehicle was killed in the crash. The other victims were transported to local hospitals, Clackamas Fire said.
The cause of the crash is not currently known.
