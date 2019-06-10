Oregon boating expert shares tips to stay safe on rivers, lakes

GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Nearly 60 years of boating experience have taught Brad Engle a thing or two.
“I love being on the water. My folks bought their first boat when I was 4,” Engle, who manages Stevens Marine in Gladstone, said.
He bought his first boat in high school and later upgrading to his SunChaser pontoon – now a fixture on the Columbia.
Generally, as temperatures rise in the Portland metro area, so do the number of boaters, jet skiers, kayakers and even swimmers out on the water.
With the sun shining bright and toasty temps in the forecast, Engle knows it won’t be long before the usual wave of seasonal boaters, kayakers and swimmers returns, some more experienced than others.
“I’ve actually seen them collide together because they’re not paying attention,” Engle said.
Whether it’s brushing up on boating etiquette, learning to detect debris beneath the surface, or packing safety gear, Engle tells FOX 12, there is plenty adventurers can do to make navigating rivers and lakes safer for everyone.
Last year, the boating enthusiast rescued two paddle boarders stranded on the river.
“They paddled with the current which is really fun and easy and once they turned around and had to get back they just ran out of energy,” Engle said.
As for boaters, Engle says, a common mistake is forgetting essential safety equipment.
“A lifejacket for every person, a throw cushion, a safety line. make sure their fire extinguisher is charged,” Engle said.
In addition to having these, Engle recommends watching out for jet skiers and those on personal watercrafts.
“They like to get behind larger boats and jump their wake,” Engle said.
A wake is the trail of waves vessels leave behind as they cut through the water.
“We’re responsible for our wake or any damage it may do," Engle said.
According to Engle, larger boats displace more water, meaning they may need to go slower than the speed limit to avoid causing ripples that damage nearby moored boats.
Another piece of advice Engle offers is to always keep your distance.
“I believe it’s a minimum of 200 feet from another boat, a dock, swimmers,” he says.
Lastly, anyone recreating on rivers or lakes should keep in mind, DUII laws apply just the same to those at the helm of a boat as they do to anyone behind the wheel of a car.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.