Oregon congressional leaders announce new investigations into use of federal police in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon congressional leaders on Thursday announced new investigations into the use of federal police in Portland.
The Oregon delegation says it sent a letter on Wednesday to formally request the investigations, saying they want answers following "unrequested presence and violent actions of recently deployed federal forces in Portland."
Democratic senators Jeff Merkely and Ron Wyden and Democratic representatives Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici made the requests to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Offices of Inspector General.
Lawmakers say they are concerned about reports of federal officers grabbing protesters from the street and hauling them away in unmarked minivans without probable cause. They say they are also concerned about the nightly use of tear gas and munitions against "peaceful protesters".
The delegation also mentioned the protester who was shot in the head with less lethal weapons and ended up badly hurt in the hospital.
"Unidentified forces in military fatigues using tear gas and weapons against peaceful protesters are scenes from an authoritarian crackdown," Merkley said. "We have demanded not only that these acts end, but also that DOJ and DHS remove their forces immediately from Oregon. In the meantime, full investigators by the inspectors general of these departments will help provide critical information and public."
Lawmakers say they want more information about the chain of command in charges of the federal officers and their trainings, among other questions. The offices of inspectors general is tasked with independent oversight of federal agencies.
The Department of Justice says there are 114 federal officers deployed in Portland. It says 28 of them have been hurt in the nightly protests. Officers have broken bones, reported hearing and eye damage, a dislocated shoulder, sprains, and contusions.
The department has outlined a series of violence attacks, including throwing balloons with "accelerant liquid" into the lobby of the courthouse, then firing commercial-grade fireworks in that directions.
Merkley is squishier than a wet tennis shoe and Earl probably feels his pot stash is threatened.
