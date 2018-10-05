PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -
Parents have been giving their kids allowances as rewards for completing chores for decades, and two Portland-area dads are developing a new smartphone app to move the process into the 21st century.
Oscar Godson and Adam Bickford are the men behind Piggybank.
The pair met at a baby shower and started sharing ideas and brainstorming about how to build the app.
Piggybank allows parents to make lists of chores and how much they're worth, and then assign them to children. Once a child marks a task as complete, the parent can then approve it and transfer the money to the child's bank card.
Godson and Bickford said they were motivated to create the app because fewer people are now carrying cash and more kids are using smartphones.
The men got seed funding for the app's development in September that allowed them to work on the project full time.
Piggybank isn't ready for a wide release just yet. Godson and Bickford are still fine-tuning features and ironing out some details with the app's banking partner. They hope to have a finished product for iOS and Android devices available soon.
