PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,427.

The new numbers were announced the same day Governor Kate Brown announced 14 counties will be in the high risk level, including Multnomah and Clackamas which were previously in moderate risk.

OHA also reported 544 new cases bringing that total to 167,658.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,040,314 doses of Pfizer, 938,182 doses of Moderna and 51,618 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 784,476 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,290,755 people who have had at least one dose.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 163, which is 14 fewer than Monday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

(1) comment

Marcimac
Marcimac

Am I the only person who has been reading the information regarding Covid19 deaths in Oregon and having doubts about the veraciry of both Governor Brown and the OHA's claims that Oregon seniors, specifically all in care homes have been vaccinated ?

If this is true, how are so many people in their 80s , most living in housing that qualifies as a care facility/nursing homes, continuing to die in such large number?

Governor Brown and the OHA have lied to the public before when they falsely announced that they had vaccinated people in this category, which is a federal mandate. However, just like now, the numbers are telling a very different story.

Both Governor Brown & the OHA have seemingly forgotten that they are public servants. They bear ethical, moral and contractual obligations to serve all Oregonians honorably and transparently. The statistics are once more indicating that the death rate of elderly, vulnerable Oregonians is too high and cases too new for seniors in nursing home / care facilities to have all been vaccinated as claimed

We need to demand an investigation because this looks very much like governor Brown & her OHA friends are intentionally euthanizing vulnerable elderly Oregonians for cost cutting purposes that are not being divulged but have already created a substantial sum that no one is has to account for and remains funded despite the recipient's death.

