PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,427.
The new numbers were announced the same day Governor Kate Brown
announced 14 counties will be in the high risk level, including Multnomah and Clackamas which were previously in moderate risk. The deaths reported Tuesday were: A 59-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. An 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 36-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 93-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 5 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions. An 84-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on March 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. An 84-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on March 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. An 87-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on March 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 61-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on March 21 and died on April 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. An 83-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on March 21 and died on April 3 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. An 89-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 60-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 59-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 72-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Feb. 11 at St. Charles Bend hospital. She had underlying conditions. A 41-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Jan. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 73-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on March 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. An 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on March 23 and died on March 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. An 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Feb. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on March 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 50-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 8 and died on March 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 20 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions. A 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 57-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on March 14 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Feb. 2 and died on April 3 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. A 94-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 27 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. A 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on March 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. An 80-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 25 and died on March 2 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. A 71-year-old man in Washington County who died on March 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 73-year-old man in Washington County who died on March 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions. An 88-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 92-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 77-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 72-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Jan. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
OHA also reported 544 new cases bringing that total to 167,658.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (4) Benton (11) Clackamas (86) Clatsop (1) Columbia (5) Coos (10) Crook (2) Curry (2) Deschutes (35) Douglas (7) Grant (9) Harney (3) Hood River (2) Jackson (33) Jefferson (2) Josephine (12) Klamath (21) Lane (41) Lincoln (3) Linn (17) Malheur (4) Marion (36) Multnomah (68) Polk (10) Sherman (1) Tillamook (7) Umatilla (8) Union (4) Wasco (1) Washington (97) Yamhill (2)
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,040,314 doses of Pfizer, 938,182 doses of Moderna and 51,618 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 784,476 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,290,755 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 163, which is 14 fewer than Monday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For all the latest information, visit
govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
MORE: FOX 12's continuing local coronavirus coverage
(1) comment
Am I the only person who has been reading the information regarding Covid19 deaths in Oregon and having doubts about the veraciry of both Governor Brown and the OHA's claims that Oregon seniors, specifically all in care homes have been vaccinated ?
If this is true, how are so many people in their 80s , most living in housing that qualifies as a care facility/nursing homes, continuing to die in such large number?
Governor Brown and the OHA have lied to the public before when they falsely announced that they had vaccinated people in this category, which is a federal mandate. However, just like now, the numbers are telling a very different story.
Both Governor Brown & the OHA have seemingly forgotten that they are public servants. They bear ethical, moral and contractual obligations to serve all Oregonians honorably and transparently. The statistics are once more indicating that the death rate of elderly, vulnerable Oregonians is too high and cases too new for seniors in nursing home / care facilities to have all been vaccinated as claimed
We need to demand an investigation because this looks very much like governor Brown & her OHA friends are intentionally euthanizing vulnerable elderly Oregonians for cost cutting purposes that are not being divulged but have already created a substantial sum that no one is has to account for and remains funded despite the recipient's death.
