PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday.
The latest diagnosed cases are in nine Oregon counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (2), Grant (1), Linn (1), Marion (4), Multnomah (5), Union (1), Washington (6), Yamhill (2).
The total number of cases statewide is now 114, according to OHA, as of Friday afternoon.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is as follows:
- Benton County: 3
- Clackamas County: 10
- Deschutes County: 8
- Douglas County: 1
- Grant County: 1
- Jackson County: 2
- Klamath County: 1
- Lane County: 2
- Linn County: 18
- Marion County: 17
- Multnomah County: 12
- Polk County: 1
- Umatilla County: 2
- Union County: 1
- Washington County: 31
- Yamhill County: 4
OHA also reported Friday that there have been 2,003 negative tests in the state. The number of pending tests Friday was 433.
There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon.
Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Clark County, Washington, on Friday, as well. There have been six diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County.
(5) comments
There's barely any testing being done. There's no testing!!! People are talking numbers as if there's anything to base these numbers on. There's no testing being done. Italy is about 10 days ahead of us on the progression of the spread of this very contagious acute pneumonia. Look at Italy today, we'll be there in two weeks or less...
If Brown follows her big brother Ingslee, she will create even more panic and hysteria resulting in more hoarding and more out of work citizens. 2.5 million people in Oregon and 105 cases does not mandate a forced sheltering. We don't do it for the flu which kills 30,000 nationwide nor did we do this during the swine flu, Asian flu, SARs, etc.
I certainly hope the Governor implements mandatory testing of drug dealers for coronavirus. I doubt if these people practice proper hand sanitizing. Also, I fully expect to see hot water hand washing stations installed at all homeless camps throughout Oregon.
They will probably first in line
Good time to find someone you consider lower than you to focus on.
